Team Canada Shines At The 2025 IWWF World U21 Waterski Championships

Team Canada Earns Silver in Team Overall, Secures 3 Individual Medals

Team Canada delivered an outstanding performance at the 2025 IWWF World U21 Waterski Championships, held at Predator Bay Water Ski Club in Calgary, Alberta, from July 31 to August 3. A total of 12 Canadian athletes competed in the championships. Competing against top athletes from around the world, Team Canada secured second place in the Overall Team event, with Team USA taking the gold and Team Austria finishing third.

The Canadian team for the Team Overall competition consisted of six athletes from across the country: Kate Pinsonneault (BC), Hannah Stopnicki (QC), Charlie Ross (ON), Jake Chambers (BC), Nellie Allard (QC), and Olivia Chute (NS), delivered exceptional performances to help win silver for Team Canada. Three individual medals were also won.

Individual Medals:

Hannah Stopnicki: U21 World Champion in Women’s Trick

Hannah Stopnicki of Quebec became the U21 World Champion in Women’s Trick. In the prelims, she scored 7100 points, earning her the third seed going into the finals. In the final round, Hannah raised the bar, tricking 7460 points to claim the gold medal.

Charlie Ross: U21 World Champion in Men’s Slalom

Charlie Ross of Ontario became a two-time U21 World Champion in Men’s Slalom. He opened the competition with a strong performance in the prelims, running 2.5@10.25m/41off, securing the top seed for the finals. In the finals, Charlie upped his score, running 3@10.25m/41off, tying the U21 World Championship record to take the title.

Nellie Allard: Bronze Medalist in Women’s Jump

Nellie Allard of Quebec made a spectacular jump, recording a personal best of 47.7m in the prelims, earning her a spot in the finals. In the finals, she jumped 46.7m to secure the bronze medal, adding another achievement to her resume.

Final Performances:

Kate Pinsonneault and Olivia Chute both made it to the Women’s Slalom Finals. Kate achieved a personal best in the prelims with a score of .5@11.25m/38off, securing her spot in the finals.

Olivia made it into the Women’s Trick Finals with a score of 7330 points, and despite a strong performance in the finals, she finished in 4th place with 6810 points.

Megan Pelkey (AB) and Kate Pinsonneault, along with Nellie Allard, competed in the Women’s Jump Finals. Kate finished tied for 4th in the finals.

Nellie had a standout performance across all three events, finishing 5th Overall. Kate Pinsonneault placed 7th Overall.

Evan Kraus (AB) joined Charlie Ross in the Men’s Slalom Finals. Evan scored 2@10.75m/39off in the prelims and improved to 3@10.75m/39off in the finals, earning a tied 4th place finish.

Jake Chambers (BC) was the only Canadian to make the Men’s Trick Finals, scoring 7080 points in the prelims to punch his ticket into the finals. In finals, Jake had two successful trick passes where he tried a new trick and landed it. A great ending to the Championships.

Team Canada’s Strength and Dedication

Team Canada’s success at the 2025 IWWF World U21 Waterski Championships is a testament to the athletes’ hard work, dedication, and perseverance. The strong performances in all events and the silver finish in the Team Overall highlight the strength of Canada’s emerging talent on the international stage.

For complete results, visit https://iwwfed-ea.org/classic/25IWWF01/.

More information: https://wswc.ca/news/

Thank You to Sponsors and Supporters:

Water Ski and Wakeboard Canada would like to extend its sincere thanks to all sponsors and supporters who have made this event possible. Special thanks to the Government of Alberta, Tourism Calgary, Shuswap Ski and Board, Nautique Boats, IWWF, and Masterline for their continued support.