Fatal Collision On Highway 11 At Allensville Road

On August 3, 2025 at 2:11 p.m., the Huntsville OPP were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on southbound Highway 11 at Allensville Road, involving a Chevy Cobalt and a Honda CRV.

Police, Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department, and Muskoka Ambulance responded to the collision. Highway 11 was closed for a period of time as a result of the collision.

There were four occupants of the Honda, three were transported to hospital, with one being air-lifted sent to a trauma Centre in Toronto with life altering injuries. Another occupant has been admitted to hospital. A third occupant of the Honda, a 46 year old female from Campbellville Flamborough Township, Ontario, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. The fourth occupant was treated and released from hospital.

The driver of the Chevy Cobalt was treated for minor injuries and released.

The investigation into cause of the collision continues with the assistance of the OPP Central Region Traffic Management Team.

Investigators ask that anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam video to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.huntsville@opp.ca.