Three Deceased In Connection To Death And Arson Investigation On Beatrice Townline Road

Two additional deceased individuals have been located inside the residence on Beatrice Town Line Road in Bracebridge as a result of the ongoing death and arson investigation.

On Friday, August 1, 2025, shortly after 8:00 p.m., members of the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of gunfire at a residence on Beatrice Townline Road in Bracebridge. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased male and found the residence fully engulfed in flames. With support from the OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT), Tactical Response Unit (TRU) and Central Region Canine Unit, a search for the suspect was initiated. A shelter-in-place order was put in place during the initial police response, which was lifted at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

Mitchell Gray, 29 years old, of Bracebridge, is wanted for murder. He is described as a white male, approximately 5’8″ tall, with light brown hair and facial hair.

Following further investigation, officers have confirmed that two additional deceased individuals were located within the residence, which was destroyed by fire. The identities cannot be confirmed until a post-mortem examination is conducted. Investigators believe there is no threat to public safety at this time.

The ongoing investigation is being led by the Bracebridge OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, and in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner, the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, and the Office of the Fire Marshal.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.