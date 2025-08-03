Rogers Launches Satellite-To-Mobile Service In Canada

First wireless provider to offer next generation technology to all Canadians

Invites all Canadians to join the beta at no cost

Covers 2.5 times more square kms than any other Canadian wireless carrier

Automatically connects your phone in areas without cell service

Rogers launched Rogers Satellite, a new satellite-to-mobile text messaging service to all Canadians. With Rogers Satellite, Rogers now covers over 5.4 million square kilometers – that’s over 2.5 times more than any other Canadian wireless service provider.

“We’re proud to introduce this ground-breaking technology to help Canadians stay safe and connected in more places,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers. “Earlier this month Rogers celebrated the 40th anniversary of the first wireless call in Canada, and this new technology represents the next big leap in wireless connectivity. We’re proud to continue our legacy of innovative firsts and to connect Canadians in more places.”

Rogers Satellite Free Beta Trial available to all Canadians​

Starting today, all Canadians can sign up to use Rogers Satellite beta trial at no cost. Rogers Satellite will initially support text messaging and text-to-911 and will expand to support apps, data and voice services, including 911 voice services.

Once the beta trial ends in October, Rogers Satellite will be included at no additional cost to customers on the Rogers Ultimate Plan and will also be available for all Canadians for $15/month. Canadians participating in the beta trial will receive a $5/month discount for the first 12 months. For more information about the beta trial, visit rogers.com/satellite.

“We continually invest to bring Canadians the best networks and the most coverage,” said Mark Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer. “Now, with Rogers mobile spectrum paired with satellite technology, Canadians can turn their smartphone into a satellite phone to stay connected and access text-to-911 in some of the most remote parts of Canada.”

Expands coverage in rural and remote areas

Only 18 per cent of the country is covered by traditional wireless networks. With this new technology, Rogers now covers over 5.4 million square kilometres within Canada, over 2.5 times more than any other wireless carrier.​

When connected to Rogers Satellite, customers can send a text to friends in the Rocky Mountains, text 911 if stranded on a remote highway or connect with friends and family on the southern shores of Hudson Bay or the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Automatically connects your phone in areas without cell service

Rogers Satellite uses low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites and Rogers national wireless spectrum. Wireless spectrum ensures this technology works on most modern smartphones. The company will continue to test and optimize Rogers Satellite services throughout the beta trial.

Build on legacy of innovative firsts​

Rogers has invested $45 billion to deliver a series of wireless firsts for Canadians over the past 40 years. 1G introduced voice calls, 2G added texting, and 3G offered email and the Internet. 4G brought the smartphone and with it, the on-demand economy, and 5G has unlocked even faster speeds, lower latency and a new era of innovation. ​Today, Rogers is ranked as Canada’s most reliable 5G+ network.​

Rogers Satellite is available outside, including on bodies of water, where you can see the sky. For coverage areas, see coverage map.