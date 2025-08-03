Boating Collision On Kennisis Lake Leads To Impaired Operation Charge

Members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual with impaired operation after responding to a boating collision on Kennisis Lake.

In the early hours on July 27, 2025, officers responded to a boating collision on Kennisis Lake, where three individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries after the boat they were travelling in struck an island.

As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old female from Bobcaygeon was charged with:

– Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration over 80

The consequences of impaired operation are the same whether you are behind the wheel of a car or operating a vessel.

The Haliburton Highlands OPP would like to remind everyone to practice safe boating. This includes always wearing a life jacket and staying sober while on the water. OPP officers will be actively patrolling both roadways and waterways throughout the summer to help keep our communities safe. If you suspect someone is driving or boating while impaired, call 9-1-1.

For more information on boating safety, visit www.opp.ca or follow us on social media.