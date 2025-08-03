Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision In Minden Hills Township

Members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a vehicle in the ditch that led to the driver being charged with impaired driving.

On July 26th, 2025, at approximately 1:12 a.m. officers responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision that occurred near Gelert Road in Minden Hills Township. Officers attended the scene of the collision and entered into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Dalton Fegan, 24, of Somerville Township, was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and Drugs

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the motor vehicle was impounded for 7 days. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden at a later date.

Drivers are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. The OPP remains committed to removing impaired drivers from our roads through enforcement and public education. Arrive alive, drive sober.

The Haliburton Highlands OPP values your contribution to building safe communities. If you suspect someone is driving impaired, call 9-1-1-, or if you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please visit Crime Stoppers at www.khcrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).