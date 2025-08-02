Man Wanted For Murder In Bracebridge

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person in connection with a death and arson that occurred at a residence in the Town of Bracebridge last night.

On Friday, August 1, 2025, shortly after 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunfire at a residence on Beatrice Town Line Road in Bracebridge. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased male and found the residence fully engulfed in flames.

With support from the OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT), Tactical Response Unit (TRU), and Central Region Canine Unit, a search for the suspect was initiated.

Mitchell Gray, 29 years old, of Bracebridge, is wanted for murder. He is described as a white male, approximately 5’8″ tall, with light brown hair and facial hair. He is not believed to pose an immediate threat to others or to public safety.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

The ongoing investigation is being led by the Bracebridge OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, and in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner, the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, and the Office of the Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information or who observes anything suspicious is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call 911 in an emergency. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit [ontariocrimestoppers.ca]ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.