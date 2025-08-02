New Part-Time Laboratory Services Coming To Coldwater On August 6th

In a significant step toward improving access to healthcare services in the region, Couchiching Family Health Team (CFHT), Couchiching Ontario Health Team (COHT), and Alpha Labs are proud to announce the upcoming opening of sessional, part-time, laboratory services in Coldwater, Ontario, operated by Alpha Labs. The new lab service will begin operations on August 06, 2025.

For years, the absence of local laboratory services in Coldwater has placed considerable strain on clinicians and patients alike, often requiring residents to travel to Orillia or other communities for essential diagnostic testing. This new initiative is a direct response to those challenges and reflects the collaborative commitment of local healthcare partners to fill critical service gaps and enhance care close to home.

“We’ve heard the concerns of our community and healthcare providers,” said Lynne Davies, Chief Executive Officer at CFHT. “This partnership with Alpha Labs is a meaningful step forward in ensuring residents of Coldwater have timely access to lab services without the burden of travel.”

Alpha Labs, a wholly Canadian-owned and operated healthcare company, provides a wide range of medical laboratory services, including analytical testing, medical imaging, and integrated software solutions. They offer services to patients, clinicians, and pharmaceutical companies across Ontario, and bring a wealth of experience and innovation to this new Coldwater location.

The part-time lab services will be located at the Coldwater Seniors’ Apartments – 11 Mill Street – offering a convenient and accessible site for residents. Hours of operation will be Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.

“This is a great example of what can be achieved when healthcare organizations work together with a shared vision,” said Idelta Coelho, CEO at Alpha Labs. “We’re proud to be part of a solution that supports both patients and providers in our community.”

The Couchiching Ontario Health Team, which brings together health and social service partners to deliver more integrated care, played a key role in facilitating this collaboration.

“This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to improve access and equity in healthcare,” said Jillian Fenik, Executive Director at COHT. “We’re excited to see this project come to life and look forward to its positive impact on the Coldwater community.”