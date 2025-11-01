Three People Face A Total Of 33 Charges In Orillia

An investigation led by the Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has resulted in the arrest of three individuals who are facing a total of 33 Criminal and Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA) charges, as well as a seizure of a firearm, suspected cocaine, psilocybin, methamphetamine, currency, and other prohibited weapons.

On October 30, 2025, just after 6:00 pm, members of the Orillia CSCU and uniformed officers executed search warrants at several addresses within the City of Orillia as well as the Township of Ramara. As a result, three individuals were located, arrested, and charged with over 30 Criminal Charges, which include but are not limited to:

– Possession for the Purpose of trafficking – cocaine, psilocybin, methamphetamine (CDSA),

– Unauthorized possession of a firearm,

– Careless storage of a firearm,

– Possess loaded prohibited firearm,

– Possess prohibited device for a dangerous purpose, and

– Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

All parties were held in custody and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on today’s date.

Additionally, officers seized a Glock 29, 40 calibre Handgun, two overcapacity magazines, over 70 40 calibre rounds, over 700 grams of suspected cocaine, over 250 grams of suspected psilocybin, several grams of suspected methamphetamine, over $15,000 in Canadian currency, a taser, and a prohibited knife.