OPP Find Impaired Driver While Kids Were Trick-or-Treating In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a Bracebridge man with impaired driving on Hallowe’en.
On October 31, 2025, at 7:45 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a concern from a member of the public about the driving behaviour of a motorist in the area of John and Peter Streets of Gravenhurst, while many children were out trick-or-treating. Police quickly located the vehicle on Muskoka Road South and conducted a traffic stop in a retail parking lot.
Police have charged 31-year-old Michael Pante of Bracebridge with the following:
- Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Operation While Impaired
- Over 80
- Stunt Driving
- Fail to Comply with Probation
- Novice Driver- B.A.C. above zero
He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on November 18, 2025 to answer to his charges.