OPP Find Impaired Driver While Kids Were Trick-or-Treating In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a Bracebridge man with impaired driving on Hallowe’en.

On October 31, 2025, at 7:45 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a concern from a member of the public about the driving behaviour of a motorist in the area of John and Peter Streets of Gravenhurst, while many children were out trick-or-treating. Police quickly located the vehicle on Muskoka Road South and conducted a traffic stop in a retail parking lot.

Police have charged 31-year-old Michael Pante of Bracebridge with the following:

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Operation While Impaired

Over 80

Stunt Driving

Fail to Comply with Probation

Novice Driver- B.A.C. above zero

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on November 18, 2025 to answer to his charges.