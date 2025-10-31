Person To Identify After Attempted Break And Enter To A Cannabis Store In Minden

Members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating an attempted break and enter in Minden.

On October 29, 2025, officers from the Haliburton Highlands OPP were dispatched to the Eighth Cannabis store on Bobcaygeon Road in Minden for an attempted break and enter.

Officers began an investigation and learned that sometime overnight from October 27 to October 28, 2025, a suspect had attempted to break into the business in Minden. The suspect also broke into a car that was parked overnight and stole items from it.

Police are actively conducting an ongoing investigation and are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.khcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.