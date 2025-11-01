Lake Of Bays: Draft 2026 Budget And Business Plan To Be Reviewed At Nov. 11 Council Meeting

During the Council Meeting on November 11, 2025, staff will present the Draft 2026 Budget and Business Plan for Council’s consideration. The draft, now available for public review, balances the need to maintain current service levels while addressing new and growing demands across the community.

New Business Planning Model

For 2026, the Township has introduced a comprehensive business plan alongside its annual budget. This model connects financial decisions directly to Council’s strategic priorities and departmental work plans making the process more transparent and accountable.

“The Business Plan works together with the Budget to provide a clear link between Council’s objectives and the day-to-day work of each department. Together, they form an all-in-one package that translates long-term priorities into annual work plans. These plans include defined timelines, actionable goals, and resource allocations, making it easier for those reviewing the process to connect the dots between decisions made and services delivered,” says Geoff Carleton, Chief Administrative Officer for the Township of Lake of Bays.

“This year’s draft budget charts a clear path forward by addressing rising costs, supporting long-term financial stability, and advancing important projects,” says Patricia Allen, Director of Finance for the Township of Lake of Bays. “It strikes a balance between investing in the future, environmental stewardship, community well-being, and maintaining current service levels, all while keeping things affordable for residents.”

Key Services and Projects for 2026

Better Community Spaces

Major upgrades are planned and underway for the Dwight Community Centre and Library, the Muskoka Road 117 corridor in Baysville, and several parks and public facilities across the Township.

Tailored Emergency Response

The transition to an independent Lake of Bays Fire Service better meets future needs and strengthens local decision-making.

Protecting Nature

A new septic re-inspection program and climate action initiatives help steward our environment, protecting our lakes and ecosystem

People

To ensure uninterrupted service delivery and response to evolving demands, new positions are put forward in Building (Inspector), Fire (Deputy Chief, Admin Coordinator), Planning (Manager), and Library (Branch Librarian).

Economic Development

New strategies around tourism and active transportation.

New strategies around tourism and active transportation. Open Government

Upgrades to Council’s meeting technology and getting ready for the 2026 election so it’s easier for residents to stay informed and get involved.

Financial Highlights

The proposed budget includes a 5.56% tax levy increase.

Major projects are funded through a mix of reserves, grants, and new revenue sources, minimizing the impact on taxpayers.

Next Steps