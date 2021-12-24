Three People Charged In Connection With Parry Sound Home Invasion

On December 22, 2021 at 2:30 a.m., the OPP responded to a home invasion at a hotel on Joseph Street in Parry Sound.

An investigation was conducted by officers and the detachment Crime Unit.

As a result of further investigation, Wallace Luscombe 43 years-of-age, Leslie Pegahmagabow 40 years-of-age and Jo-Elle Roberge 33 years-of-age, all of Parry Sound have been arrested and charged with:

Robbery with violence

Utter threats – cause death or bodily harm

Pegahmagabow was also charged with:

Fail to comply with probation order,

All of the accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on December 24, 2021.