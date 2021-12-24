Spider-Man No Way Home Sets Box Office Records

the world’s leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, announced today that Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: No Way Home recorded the largest opening of any film shown in its ScreenX format to date in North America. The much-anticipated film opened in 66 ScreenX locations and has grossed over $2 million in North America.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has opened in 192 ScreenX locations worldwide in 31 countries bringing in $3.7 million to date with a few additional countries set to open in January 2022, including Japan.

Spider-Man: No Way Home in ScreenX expands exclusive sequences of the film only available in ScreenX onto the left and right-side walls of the auditorium, surrounding audiences with extended imagery which naturally fills their peripheral vision. CJ 4DPLEX worked closely with Sony Pictures to ensure the highest quality presentation of the film and selected over eight pivotal scenes throughout the film for the exclusive ScreenX version. ScreenX draws moviegoers into the story on the main screen and immerses them in a virtual reality like setting with cinema quality resolution.

Additional ScreenX box office highlights: in the UK, with 20 ScreenX locations, the format had its biggest opening weekend ever, recording $205,000; in Korea, with 50 ScreenX theatres, the film reported over $530,000 opening weekend, the best opening for the format since the pandemic started.

“Sony Pictures continues to provide eventful films that bring movie fans back to the theaters. We are thrilled that audiences continue to discover ScreenX and had the opportunity to screen Spider-Man: No Way Home in this format over this monumental and record-breaking weekend at the global box office,” said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America.

“We are thankful to Sony Pictures and are excited to see moviegoers are craving to return to theaters and experience Spider-Man: No Way Home in ScreenX, an immersive presentation that is dramatically different than home viewing,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, CJ 4DPLEX added 54 ScreenX locations, increasing its total network of screens to 367 worldwide.