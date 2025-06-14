Three More Impaired Driving Investigations By OPP In The Midland Area In Three Days

A disturbing streak of local impaired driving investigations by officers of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continued over the weekend. Officers were called on last week on June 3 and June 5 and were further called upon to conduct impaired driving investigations on June 6, 7 and 8, 2025.

On June 6, 2025 at approximately 11:03 p.m. officers responded to a report from a community member of a possible impaired involved in a traffic incident on First Street, Midland. An officer conducting a follow up patrol located the suspect vehicle on Robert Street East, Penetanguishene at 11:27 p.m. and commenced an impaired driving investigation after making a traffic stop and speaking with the driver.

As a result, 21 year old Penetanguishene resident Adam Wright has been charged with the criminal offence of Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) in relation to this investigation

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 19, 2025, and was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

On June 7, 2025 at approximately 6:15 p.m. a community member reported a possible impaired driver in a Midland Avenue, Midland retail parking lot and the responding officer located the suspect vehicle shortly afterwards at approximately 6:31 p.m. in a Simcoe County Road 93, Midland retail parking. An impaired driving investigation was commenced upon the officer speaking with the driver.

As a result of this investigation, 57 year old Midland resident Wayne Shatford has been charged criminally with the offences of Operation while impaired – alcohol and further with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 26, 2025, and was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

Lastly, at approximately 9:50 p.m. on June 8, 2025, an officer heading east on Heritage Drive, Midland from Detachment on route to a call for service noticed the apparent driving of the eastbound vehicle directly ahead and made a traffic stop resulting in the officer entering into an impaired driving investigation upon speaking with the driver.

As a result of this investigation, 42 year old Midland Alpesh Kumar Patel has been charged criminally with the following driving offence of Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and further with the provincial offences of Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor, Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 26, 2025, and was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1. In doing so, you may save a life. The OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead and to use a designated driver, cab, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. Enforcement and education is essential to save lives and reduce injuries on our trails, roadways and waterways.