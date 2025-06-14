Celebrating 30 Delicious Years Of The McFlurry

A Canadian invention as iconic as poutine, the McFlurry® – one of Canada’s tastiest creations – is celebrating its 30th anniversary this summer! Created in June 1995 by Ron McLellan, a visionary Canadian franchisee from Bathurst, New Brunswick, the McFlurry has transformed from its humble beginnings as a local favourite into an international phenomenon, enjoyed in 99 countries around the world.

This summer, McDonald’s Canada is inviting people across the country to dive into a celebration filled with new flavours, art, and Canadian spirit. “The McFlurry is more than a dessert; it’s a testament to the Canadian spirit of innovation and a source of national pride,” said Ron McLellan, McDonald’s Canada Franchisee and inventor of the McFlurry.

While the McFlurry might have captured hearts globally, its roots remain planted in Atlantic Canada. As we mark this significant milestone, McDonald’s Canada invites guests to celebrate the innovation and community spirit that the McFlurry embodies by picking up a McFlurry this summer and enjoying a sweet bite of unique Canadian history. “Creating the McFlurry was about sharing joy,” McLellan reflects. “Seeing it embraced around the world is a dream.”

Taste the Celebration: New Menu Lineup

Celebrate the McFlurry all summer long with limited-time flavours that promise an explosion of taste. Canadians can mark this milestone with the Birthday Cake McFlurry – made with creamy vanilla soft serve, confetti cookie dough, and a splash of birthday cake syrup. They can also indulge in the luscious Cheesecake McFlurry, with four flavour toppings to choose from, including: Strawberry, Fudge, Caramel, and Oreo. Following this, McDonald’s Canada will introduce another new flavour to help Canadians beat the heat while quantities last. Every McFlurry is made with 100% Canadian dairy, reflecting McDonald’s commitment to quality and Canadian sourcing.

Art Meets Dessert: East Coast Originality in Action

To pay homage to the birthplace of the McFlurry, McDonald’s Canada is launching its “An East Coast Original” campaign to celebrate where it all began. As part of this tribute, seven talented artists across the East Coast were commissioned to craft and produce original McFlurry-inspired artworks in each of their unique mediums to bring this campaign to life. These pieces will highlight the dynamic culture and vibrant spirit of Atlantic Canada, instill pride, and showcase local originality, in recognition of the McFlurry 30th anniversary.

The artists included in the campaign are:

Vanessa Thomas, Painting & Mixed Media, Nova Scotia

Adam McNamara, Wood Sculpture, Nova Scotia

Cynthia DeCoste, Painting, New Brunswick

Janice Goguen & Les Hookeuses du Bor'de'lo, Rug Hooking, New Brunswick

Sarah Nicole Dart, Cynography, PEI

Jill O'Reilly, Stained Glass Mosaic, Newfoundland

Jonathan and Elizabeth White, Quilting, Driftwood & Painting, Newfoundland

McFlurry Fast Facts