New School Zone Signs Installed Near Irwin Memorial Public School In Dwight

The Township of Lake of Bays has installed two new school zone signs on Dwight Beach Road as part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety for students, families, and school staff.

These areas are now clearly marked as designated slow zones to encourage reduced speeds and heightened driver awareness in areas with regular pedestrian and student activity.

The Township would like to remind all drivers to observe posted speed limits and stay alert when traveling through school zones, especially during pick-up and drop-off times.

Thank you for doing your part to protect the youngest residents.