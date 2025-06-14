OPP Marine Report Reminds Boaters To Check Safety Gear And Leave Liquor Behind

Members of the marine unit attached to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment have been out on patrol along with many others trying to enjoy the slow to start boating season. Officers have noted on their patrols so far this year, that vessel operators have been a little lax in their vessel safety preparations and forgetful of the rules about consuming liquor while underway.

Officers checked over 32 vessels during their 36 hours of patrol last weekend which saw the marine unit respond to two calls for service during their patrols of the Trent Seven Waterway, Six Mile Lake and the waters of Georgian Bay from Twelve Mile Bay to Wasaga Beach.

Officers educated 13 operators on minor infractions of the Canada Shipping Act and issued tickets to six others for more serious infractions of the Canada Shipping Act.

Stops Of Note:

A 41 year old Springwater township male operator was ticketed for several life jacket offences in one vessel stop with many persons aboard a larger vessel and was also the subject of a alcohol based investigation resulting in a 3 day drivers licence suspension and also ticketed for various open liquor offences during a vessel check in Honey Harbour.

A vessel stop on Six Mile Lake resulted in a 24 year old male of Cookstown being ticketed for liquor offences while underway.

A 18 year old female of Toronto and a 59 year old male of Ajax were both ticketed in separate vessel stops in the Trent Severn Waterway for vessel operation infractions. Both received liquor tickets and several warnings.

OPP Marine officers remind operators that liquor/drugs or a combination of both while operating a vessel on area waterways just never ends well as demonstrated over the years with cottage time serious crashes leaving sad memories of what was intended to be a good time away.