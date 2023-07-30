Three Individuals Fined A Total Of $34,000 For Violating Federal Wildlife Legislation

Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers are committed to enforce federal and international wildlife legislation in order to put an end to the illegal trafficking of threatened species.

On July 18, 2023, at the Palais de Justice in Montréal, Quebec, Tran Dinh Tuan Vu was fined $5,000 after pleading guilty to one count of violating the Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act. On July 25, 2023, Thi Kim Loan Nguyen pleaded guilty to one count and Minh Truong Hai Nguyen to four counts of violating the same Act. Thi Kim Loan Nguyen was fined $5,000 and Minh Truong Hai Nguyen $24,000. The fines will be paid to the Government of Canada’s Environmental Damages Fund.

The sentences were handed down by the Court following reports concerning illegal trade activities that took place between May 2017 and August 2018. During their investigation, wildlife enforcement officers found that the three individuals had transported or had illegally possessed black bear gall bladders for the purpose of transporting them from New Brunswick to Quebec. In so doing, the individuals committed offences under the Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act.

The investigation was carried out as part of Operation Pochette, an operation aimed at dismantling a trafficking network for gall bladders and other parts of black bears. The joint operation was conducted in collaboration with the provinces of New Brunswick and Quebec.

