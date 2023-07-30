Five People Taken To Hospital After Collision In Tay Township

A motor vehicle collision has sent five people to hospital, including one person who sustained injuries requiring transport to a Toronto-area hospital.

On Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 10 a.m., Southern Georgian Bay OPP along with Simcoe County Paramedics attended the ramp which exits northbound Highway 400 onto Highway 12 in Tay Township for a report of a single motor collision involving injuries.

One involved vehicle left the roadway and rolled over as a result of the collision, all occupants were transported to hospital. As a result of serious injuries, one party was flown to a Toronto-area hospital by ORNGE air ambulance.

The ramp was closed for several hours while the OPP Central Region Technical Traffic Collision Investigation (TTCI) unit investigated the scene of the collision. Photo attached.

This matter remains under investigation. No charges have been laid at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash camera footage is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.