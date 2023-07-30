Popeyes Unveils Latest Culinary Innovation: The Crispy Chicken Wrap

Popeyes restaurants across the country will have something brand new on the menu: Crispy Chicken Wraps. The latest everyday option is the brand’s first foray into the full-sized Wraps category, and features the classic hand battered and breaded mild Tenders. Available with either mild or spicy mayo, the Wraps also include crisp lettuce, juicy tomato wrapped in a tasty soft tortilla.

“At Popeyes, we’re focused on keeping it fresh – innovating our menu to offer our guests even more variety to satisfy their cravings. As part of that work, we’re thrilled to introduce the Crispy Chicken Wrap, a great everyday option for lunch or dinner,” said Rob Manuel, General Manager, Popeyes® Canada. “This new Wrap features Popeyes mild Chicken Tenders you know and love, but in a new format that’s great for on-the-go.”

The Crispy Chicken Wraps are the latest addition to the Popeyes menu following the arrival of the Blackened Deluxe Chicken Sandwich as a permanent menu item in June. For more information, visit PopeyesChicken.ca.