Three Drivers Licence Suspensions As A Result Of Drinking And Boating

The marine unit attached to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP will be on patrol this Labour Day holiday weekend checking vessels and operators for required equipment and signs of impairment.

Officers are surprised to still see this late in the boating season the number of liquor offences and the number of operators with insufficient lifejackets onboard.

Over the August 18-31, 2021 period, the marine unit checked 113 vessels and operators for signs of impairment and ensuring proper safety equipment was on board during their 97 hours of patrol. 40 operators were educated on a variety of minor violations under the Canada Shipping Act (CSA) and officers also responded to 20 water based calls for service. Six operators provided breath samples for analysis on the screening device (ASD) resulting in three drivers licence suspensions as per the sanctions of the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) .

Focused patrols were conducted and will continue to be to be conducted over the weekend along the Tiny Township shoreline, Giants Tomb, Six Mile Lake, Trent Severn System, Beckwith/Christian/Hope Islands and Gloucester Pool areas along with educational visits to area marina’s giving the boating public an opportunity to learn of safe boating practises

If you see a possible impaired operator “Make the Call” and dial 911 and help prevent a summer time tragedy. (See submitted graphics)