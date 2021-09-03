Potential COVID-19 Exposure At Wild Wing In Barrie

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) was notified of one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member, who worked at a Wild Wing located at 490 Mapleview Drive in Barrie from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. on both Thursday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. The restaurant is working closely with the health unit to identify potential high-risk contacts.

SMDHU uses contact tracing as an effective tool to slow and control the spread of COVID-19. However, the health unit has been unable to verify which patrons were onsite during the time frame which is why it is notifying the public. Anyone who worked at, dined at or visited the restaurant on the above times and dates is expected to take the following steps to stop the spread of COVID-19:

Ten days have passed since the last exposure at the restaurant. Anyone who attended the restaurant from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. on either Thursday, Aug. 19 or Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, is advised to go for COVID-19 testing. Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate immediately and seek testing.

SMDHU reminds the public to follow current public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including staying home when feeling ill, maintaining a physical distance of at least 2 metres from those living outside of your household, wearing a mask indoors and outdoors when physical distancing is not possible, covering your cough, and washing your hands regularly.

Vaccination provides strong protection against COVID-19 and its variants. COVID-19 vaccinations are still available to eligible residents through participating pharmacies, primary care providers, and pop-up clinics. The rate of COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals in Simcoe Muskoka is 13 times higher than it is for fully vaccinated individuals.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and current public health safety measures and requirements, visit smdhu.org/covid19.