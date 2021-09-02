Huntsville OPP Looking For The Big Four Driving Errors This Long Weekend

Starting on Friday September 3, 2021, the Labour Day long weekend starts across the Province of Ontario and runs to Monday September 6, 2021.

During this campaign members of the Huntsville OPP will be out patrolling the highways and the waterways with an emphasis on the “Big 4”. The “Big 4” includes seat belt compliance, distracted driving, impaired driving and speeding.

Huntsville OPP says it remains committed to ensuring Ontario roads are safe from alcohol-impaired and drug-impaired drivers. The OPP is reminding drivers that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when operating a motor vehicle.

Let’s work together this long weekend to make our roadways the safest in Canada.