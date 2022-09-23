Three Dogs Stolen From Moose Deer Point First Nation

Bracebridge OPP say they are investigating the theft of dogs from a home in the Moose Deer Point First Nation and are seeking assistance from the public.

On September 16, 2022 three dogs were removed from a home without permission and brought to another location. It is not known if the dogs have been separated or are together.

The first dog is described as a three year old female Great Dane, black with white toes and a white patch on her chest; the second is a one year old male Bull Mastiff, brindle in colour with white on his chest; the third is a 14-15 year old Collie mix, beige and white. Photos of the three dogs have been attached to this release.

Anyone who has seen these dogs or has information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Bracebridge OPP at (888) 310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.