Huntsville Hotel Faces Over $32,000 In Fines Related To Fire Code

On Wednesday September 21, 2022 in Bracebridge Provincial Offences Court, the Corporation owning the Red Maple Inn in Huntsville and its Director pleaded guilty to six counts each of charges laid against them.

The Corporation was fined a total of $25,000 and the individual was fined $7500 plus victim surcharges for subsequent contraventions of the Ontario Fire Code.

Charges were filed by the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department following an inspection of the property in February 2022 after a complaint was received. A number of serious contraventions of the Ontario Fire Code were observed during the inspection and Orders were issued for several deficiencies.

The owner has since brought the Hotel into compliance with the Ontario Fire Code.

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department continues to work to reduce community risk through fire prevention and enforcement strategies. The Fire Department is committed to ensuring that appropriate measures are being taken by property owners to achieve fire safety through compliance with the Ontario Fire Code and the Fire Protection and Prevention Act.