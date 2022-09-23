Bracebridge Arena Will Be Closed To The Public Until Friday, Sept. 30

The Bracebridge Memorial Arena will be closed to the public until Friday, September 30 for electrical repairs. The lobby and auditorium will re-open today at 12 pm.

Bracebridge Fire responded to an electrical fire on the exterior of the building at Memorial Arena on September 20. Lakeland Power was on site to terminate power and remove any damaged wires. Town of Bracebridge staff have worked closely with an electrical consultant to review and repair the situation.

Electricians have identified that 14 of the 21 metal halide lights above the ice surface need to be repaired. Parts for the repair have been ordered and are expected to arrive by next week. Due to the reduced lighting, the ice surface will not be available for public use.

All community groups who utilize the facility have been contacted.