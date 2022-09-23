Huntsville OPP Continue To Search For Missing Female

The Huntsville OPP is continuing its search for a missing person, 61-year-old, Skye Summers and is asking for the public’s assistance.

Skye was last in contact with her family on April 25, 2022 and was last known to be in Huntsville also on April 25, 2022.

Skye Summers could possibly be in the City of Ottawa or the Ottawa Valley area.

Skye is described as being, 5′ 6″ tall, thin build with brown hair.

Police and the family are concerned for Skye’s well-being. If you have had any contact with her or have any information regarding Skye’s whereabouts please contact the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or 1-888-310-1112.