Three Charged And Drugs Seized In Orillia

The Orillia OPP seized a large quantity of cocaine and charged three individuals with multiple related charges as a result of a search warrants executed in the City of Orillia.

On January 14, 2022, members of the Orillia Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of the Central Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant at a residence in Orillia.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

Cocaine

MDMA/Prescription Drugs

Debt Lists

Packaging Material

2 cell phones

Large amounts of Canadian currency

In addition to the seizure, 3 parties were charged with the following:

Barry Boismier-Stiles, 39-year-old, from Severn has been charged with:

Adult Poss of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 – in Canada

Adult Poss of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Adult Poss of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs

Susan Boismier, 62-year-old, from Ramara Township has been charged with:

Adult Poss of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Adult Poss of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid(other than heroin)

Maria Mason, 29-year-old, from Washago has been charged with:

Adult Poss of a Schedule I Substance – other Drugs

The two of the accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia in February 2022, to answer to the charges. One party was held to a bail hearing.