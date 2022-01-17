Don MacKay Now Chair Of The Muskoka District Airport

Don MacKay has transitioned to Chair of the Muskoka District Airport, while former Chair Bud Purves and Robin Garret have accepted new three-year terms as Board members of the Muskoka Airport.

“On behalf of Council, I am so pleased to welcome Don to the role of Chair for the Muskoka Airport Board,” John Klinck, District Chair and ex-officio member of the Muskoka Airport Board. “His wealth of expertise and leadership experience in the Tourism sector, combined with his passion and contributions to the community, make him ideally suited to lead the Board as it moves forward in implementing its Strategic Plan and the Airport’s Master Plan.”

“The Board would like to thank Bud for his invaluable leadership and contributions over the last four years as the inaugural Chair of the Board,’ said Don MacKay, newly elected Chair of the Muskoka Airport Board. “Bud’s governance expertise and executive leadership experience brought tremendous value in guiding discussions and to the development of the Board’s strategic plan.

“I am very honoured to take on the role of Chair as we move into the next chapter in the airport’s growth and evolution,” said MacKay. “On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Bud and Robin for continuing as members of the Board. Their industry expertise and experience have been essential to the success of the Board since its formation in 1998.”

LINK TO VIEW FULL BIOS

The District operates the Muskoka Airport (CYQA), which is a Transport Canada Certified facility, providing a vital link to the air transportation industry in the Muskoka area. The Airport operates 24 hours a day, seven days per week, 365 days per year. The public terminal building is located at the south end of the airfield and hosts a Little Norway Memorial display and a 24-hour pilots’ lounge. The Airport provides services year-round and is a key economic development driver for the Muskoka area by providing business and personal travel services. The Muskoka Airport sees over 70% of its annual 15,000 aircraft movements from charter companies, corporate flights, and recreational flyers during the summer season. The Airport also provides a variety of community and social services by providing support to Air Ambulances, electrical power companies, and various government organizations such as OPP, Corrections Canada, and the Department of National Defence.

For more information about the Muskoka District Airport, visit: www.muskokadistrictairport.com