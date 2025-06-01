The Weather Network’s 2025 Summer Forecast

It’s time to get out and explore Canada’s great outdoors! After a long winter and a sporadic spring, will we be rewarded with a warm and sunny summer to enjoy our favourite outdoor activities?

The Weather Network’s Summer Forecast calls for warmer than normal temperatures across most of Canada during the months of June, July and August. While spring struggled to deliver any consistent warm weather, most of the country will see a swift transition into the next season.

“This summer will really come through for those who have been longing for warmer weather,” said Doug Gillham, Senior Meteorologist with The Weather Network. “However, this summer will also illustrate the fact that too much hot weather brings many risks. The heat will be excessive at times, especially across western Canada where it will contribute to widespread drought conditions and a heightened risk for wildfires and poor air quality. Meanwhile, across eastern Canada, warm and humid conditions will help to fuel powerful thunderstorms at times.”

Canadian summers truly are fantastic opportunities to enjoy our spectacular scenery with extended daylight hours and much warmer temperatures. However, it is important to stay informed by regularly checking our detailed local forecasts for updates to ensure a safe and enjoyable summer.

Below is a more detailed look at the conditions expected across Canada this summer:

Ontario & Quebec – A warm and humid summer is expected which should include a few heat waves, potentially starting before Canada Day. However, we do not expect persistent heat through the summer (except west of Lake Superior). Occasional shots of cooler weather are likely, and the muggy conditions will help to fuel more frequent showers and powerful thunderstorms. However, the threat for wildfires is a major concern across northern Ontario and if this threat is realized, the fires could have a far reaching impact on the other parts of the country with smoke and a risk for poor air quality at times.

British Columbia – A hot summer is expected across the interior of the province, especially during July and August, but temperatures should be closer to seasonal near the coast. Rain totals are forecast to be near normal or below normal, so the risk for wildfires, smoke and poor air quality will be an increasing concern as we progress through the season. Scattered thunderstorms will be more widespread at times, which should provide some relief from the dry conditions. However, the storms will also bring a risk for localized flash flooding and lightning which can also ignite additional fires.

The Prairies – A hot and dry summer is expected across most of the region. Widespread drought is a major concern across the central United States and it appears that the drought will extend well north of the border and impact much of the Canadian Prairies as well. This could have a significant impact on agriculture and bring a heightened risk for wildfires with far reaching impacts from smoke and poor air quality. However, powerful thunderstorms will interrupt the periods of dry weather at times with a risk for localized severe storms.

Atlantic Canada – A warm and humid summer is expected across the Maritimes and western Newfoundland, but occasional cold fronts will bring more refreshing conditions at times. Near normal temperatures are expected for central and eastern Newfoundland. While there will be some dry stretches, showers and thunderstorms should be frequent enough to bring rain totals to near normal or above normal across the region. We will also be keeping an eye on the tropics. A more typical Atlantic hurricane season is expected, but the anticipated jet stream pattern would bring an elevated risk for a tropical system to impact the region.

Northern Canada – A warm summer is expected across most of the region with above normal temperatures expected across the N.W.T., most of Nunavut, and eastern parts of the Yukon. Near normal temperatures are expected for much of Baffin Island and the western half of the Yukon. We expect that much of the Yukon will see above normal precipitation, but near normal precipitation is expected across the rest of the region. The anticipated heat and stretches of dry weather will bring an increasing threat for wildfires, smoke and poor air quality at times.

The Weather Network: Summer 2025 Forecast Region Temperature Outlook Precipitation Outlook British Columbia Above normal central and east;

Near normal west Below normal southern

interior; Above normal

northwest; Near normal

elsewhere Alberta Above normal; Much above

normal south Below normal south; Near

normal north Saskatchewan Above normal; Much above

normal south Below normal south; Near

normal north Manitoba Above normal; Much above

normal south Below normal south; Near

normal north Ontario Above normal; Much above

normal northwest Above normal south, east and

far north; Below normal

northwest; Near normal

elsewhere Québec Above normal Above normal south and east;

Near normal elsewhere The Maritimes and

Newfoundland Above normal; Near normal

central and eastern

Newfoundland Above normal; Near normal

eastern Nova Scotia and

Newfoundland Yukon, Northwest

Territories, Nunavut Above normal; Near normal

western Yukon and northern

Baffin Island Near normal; Above normal

western Yukon

