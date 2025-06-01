SIU Concludes Investigation Into Interaction With Man Inside West Parry Sound Hospital Safe Room

In the evening of November 4, 2023, a 44-year-old man was arrested and then taken to the West Parry Sound Health Centre hospital as he appeared to be of unsound mind. The man was placed in a ‘safe room’ to await medical evaluation. When the man’s mental state began to deteriorate, the hospital contacted the police. Officers attempted to calm the man through the door, but he was unreceptive. After some time, the officers pried the door open. One officer was able to deploy his conducted energy weapon through the small opening that had been created. The officers were then able to enter the room and physically engage the man. He was handcuffed and then sedated by hospital staff. The man was subsequently diagnosed with a fracture of the left orbital bone. On his assessment of the evidence, SIU Director Joseph Martino determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s arrest and injury.

Full Director’s Report (with Incident Narrative, Evidence, and Analysis & Director’s Decision): https://www.siu.on.ca/en/directors_reports.php.