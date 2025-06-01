Bracebridge OPP Report More Impaired Drivers To End May

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged another three drivers with impaired driving. This brings the total of drivers charged to 20 for the month of May, almost double the number charged in the same time frame in 2024.

On May 30, 2025, at 9:00 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance on Ann Street in Bracebridge. Officers conducted an investigation into the incident and subsequently arrested and charged 43-year-old Marcus Berger of Bracebridge, ON with Operation while Impaired, Operation while Impaired – Over 80 and Operation while Prohibited. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 8, 2025 to answer to his charges.

On May 30, 2025, at 10:40 pm., Bracebridge OPP officers responded reports of concerning driving from a member of the public on Highway 11 North in Gravenhurst. The vehicle was located and officers conducted a traffic stop near Cedar Lane in Bracebridge. Police arrested and charged 66-year-old Barbara Rosebrugh of Huntsville, ON with Operation while Impaired and Operation while Impaired – Over 80. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 24, 2025 to answer to her charges.

On May 31, 2025 at 12:20 a.m., a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting general patrols proactively on Muskoka Road 118 in Muskoka Lakes Township and conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driving in a concerning manner in Port Carling. Police arrested and charged 43-year-old Jason Bock of Oakville with Operation while Impaired and Operation while Impaired – Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 24, 2025 to answer to his charges.

Impaired driving continues to be a significant factor impacting the safety of Muskoka roads, if you are concerned that someone is driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please call 9-1-1 to notify police.