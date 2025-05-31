Toronto city councillor Michael Thompson again denied allegations he sexually assaulted two women during a 2022 Canada Day weekend in Muskoka, as Crown prosecutors completed cross-examination Thursday in his judge-alone trial.

“I did not commit any sexual assault that weekend or any other time,” Thompson, 65, testified in a Barrie courtroom.

Thompson has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault involving separate incidents at a cottage on Acton Island. The alleged victims, along with a third woman who is a witness, are protected under a publication ban.

Crown attorney Mareike Newhouse challenged Thompson’s testimony that a sexual encounter with one of the complainants was consensual and initiated by her. She suggested instead that Thompson sought out the woman in the early morning hours, brought her to the basement, and ignored her repeated refusals.

“I’m going to suggest that by the time you got to her room you were all over her physically and she told you ‘no’ — multiple times,” Newhouse said.

“Absolutely not,” Thompson replied.

The complainant has previously testified that she was heavily intoxicated and awoke to Thompson guiding her to a downstairs bedroom, where she said he placed his genitals on her face and ejaculated after she told him she did not want to engage in sexual activity.

Thompson told the court Thursday that he was asleep when the woman, whom he said was not drunk, entered his room naked around 3 a.m. and invited him for a drink. He said the two kissed in the kitchen, then went downstairs where she performed oral sex on him.

He denied trying to initiate intercourse or using force, saying, “She handled herself as she saw fit.”

The Crown also questioned Thompson about the second complainant, who testified earlier that he inappropriately touched her while applying sunscreen. Thompson denied touching her breasts or buttocks, saying she asked him to apply lotion to her back and that he did so briefly and respectfully.

Much of the day’s proceedings focused on Thompson’s conduct toward a university student who attended the cottage weekend as a guest. While she is not a complainant, she previously testified that Thompson encouraged her to drink, made inappropriate suggestions, and tried to impress her.

Newhouse put it to Thompson that he acted with a sexual motive toward the woman. He denied that suggestion, describing himself as a mentor and saying he often helps young people professionally and financially.

“I had no plans to engage in sexual activity with her,” Thompson testified.

His lawyer, Leora Shemesh, objected to the line of questioning, arguing it related to a person not involved in the charges and could amount to inadmissible character evidence. Justice Phillip Brissette allowed the questions, stating they pertained to credibility but expressed caution about their relevance.

The trial is scheduled to resume June 23, when Shemesh will re-examine Thompson before both parties present closing arguments.