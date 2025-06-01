Oro-Medonte Resident Charged For Social Media Threats

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a male after online threats were made towards several parties involved in a previous assault investigation at Couchiching Park.

On May 29, 2025, Orillia OPP began an investigation after being made aware of threats made on a social media platform. Orillia OPP quickly identified a suspect, leading to an arrest.

As a result of the investigation, Kyle ERCOlini, 39, of Oro-Medonte, has been charged with Uttering Threats – cause death or bodily harm.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia at a later date to answer to the charge.

