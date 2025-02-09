The Top Jobs In Demand For 2025

With the world of work constantly changing, employers need to rethink the way they attract new talent. To help, Randstad Canada has compiled a comprehensive list of the most in-demand jobs for 2025.

Would it surprise you to find jobs where human presence and reflection prevail, such as skilled tradesadministration, and customer service? These professions highlight the continued importance of human connection, even as automation reshapes certain industries.

Here are the 5 professions most in demand in 2025:

  1. Administrative assistant
  2. Bookkeeper
  3. Sales associate
  4. Customer service representative
  5. Receptionist

    Followed closely by: 

  6. Office administrator
  7. General labourer
  8. Driver
  9. Pharmacy assistant
  10. Forklift operator
  11. Warehouse labourer
  12. Financial analyst
  13. HR generalist
  14. Electrician
  15. Estimator

For more information on these 15 professions and why they’ve made the list, at a time when AI is at the heart of a number of discussions in the world of work, visit the Randstad Canada website.

