Prohibited Driver In Gravenhurst Charged With Impaired

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a local man with impaired driving along with several other offenses.

On Monday February 3, 2025, at 10:30 p.m., a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting general patrol in the area of Sedore Road in Gravenhurst and stopped a vehicle on Beaver Ridge Road. The traffic stop soon became an impaired driving investigation and 27-year-old David Baldwin of Gravenhurst was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Operation while Impaired

Refusal to Provide Sample

Operation while Prohibited

Fail to Comply with Release Order

The accused was held in custody and will appear next in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 11, 2025 to answer to his charges.