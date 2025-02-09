OPP Charge A Bala Resident And Gravenhurst Resident With Impaired

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two drivers with impaired driving related offenses as the weekend is off to a dangerous start.

On Friday February 7, 2025, at 6:00 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers attended an address on Lorne Street in Gravenhurst while following up on an investigation when a vehicle pulled into the driveway. Officers spoke with the driver and subsequently arrested and charged 51-year-old Jason Bradford of Gravenhurst with Operation while Impaired and Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on March 18, 2025 to answer to his charges.

A short time later, on Friday February 7, 2025, just after 10:00 pm., police responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Muskoka Road 169 near Burgess Street in Bala. A member of the public had stopped to assist and called police when they became concerned about the driver’s condition. Police arrested and charged 30-year-old Cole Walker of Bala with Operation while Impaired, Over 80 and Fail to Comply with Probation. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on March 11, 2025 to answer to his charges.