Bracebridge Veterinarian Recognized As ‘Rising Star’

Dr. Erin O’Shaughnessy, a veterinarian in Bracebridge, Ont., has received the 2025 Rising Star Award from the Ontario Veterinary Medical Association (OVMA). The award, which was presented at the OVMA Conference and Trade Show in Toronto, recognizes an associate veterinarian who graduated five years ago or less for superior leadership for the betterment of animal welfare and the veterinary profession

Dr. O’Shaughnessy started working at Centennial Animal Hospital as a co-op student. After

graduating in 2020 from St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies, she returned as a

small animal associate veterinarian.

She has become the go-to person in the practice to discuss cases and manage complicated

medical cases. She’s known as a team player and always steps up to help clients and

colleagues—if a prescription needs to be signed off or there is an urgent question from a

client, she’s always there to help. She ensures that everyone on the team feels heard and

clients are supported. Her ability to connect to both animals and their owners is a testament

to her professionalism and kindness.

“She’s the youngest associate at our hospital but she is now the backbone of the veterinary

team,” says a colleague.

Dr. O’Shaughnessy is already a leader in the profession. She was recognized in 2024 by the

Canadian Veterinary Medical Association when she was chosen as one of two Ontario

participants for its Emerging Leaders Workshop. She’s also an OVMA board member and a

member of the association’s conference committee