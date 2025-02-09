Exciting Encounter With Exotic Animals At The Muskoka Discovery Centre

Brace yourself for an unforgettable experience at the Muskoka Discovery Centre! On February 22, 2025, from 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM, MDC is thrilled to welcome Amanda’s Exotic Animals for a hands-on, educational event that is sure to delight animal lovers of all ages.

As part of their regular admission, visitors will have the exclusive chance to meet Amanda and her fascinating collection of exotic animals. This special event will allow guests to get up close with a variety of scaly, furry, and feathery friends while uncovering fun facts and learning about the unique characteristics of each creature.

Through interactive sessions, Amanda will guide attendees on how to care for these extraordinary animals safely, offering insights into their habitats, behaviours, and importance in the ecosystem. Whether you’re interested in reptiles, small mammals, or other exotic creatures, this event promises an engaging experience for animal enthusiasts.

Mark your calendar for this exciting opportunity! In addition to February 22, they’ll be hosting more encounters on April 12, May 2 and June 26, 2025. Don’t miss out on this chance to get hands-on with nature!

MDC looks forward to welcoming you to the Muskoka Discovery Centre for a day of fun, learning, and discovery.

Event Details

Date: February 22, 2025

Time: 10:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Location: Muskoka Discovery Centre Admission: Regular admission applies

For more information and to buy tickets, visit their website at Muskoka Discovery Centre or call 705-687-2115.