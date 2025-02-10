Couchiching Family Health Team, New Path Youth & Family Services, And CFS Counselling + Wellbeing Launch Coordinated Walk-In Mental Health Support

In a significant step towards prioritizing mental health in the Couchiching community, Couchiching Family Health Team, New Path Youth & Family Services, and CFS Counselling + Wellbeing are proud to announce the official launch of their collaborative walk-in mental health counselling services.

Starting January 30th, residents of Couchiching will have timely access to mental health support through the innovative platform, www.1door.ca. This initiative is a testament to the commitment of the organizations in Couchiching to address the growing need for accessible mental health care in our region.

Key Details:

Services offered include:

Timely Access: Daily walk-in mental health counselling services available to all residents.

Collaborative Effort: A joint initiative by Couchiching Family Health Team, New Path Youth & Family Services, and CFS Counselling + Wellbeing.

Innovative Platform: Services provided through www.1door.ca, ensuring ease of access and convenience.

Clinic Hours: As of January 30th, daily (Monday – Friday) walk-in mental health services will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

Location: Couchiching Family Health T eam, 119 Memorial Avenue, Suite 202, Orillia.

Contact Information: Phone: 705-327-4141 ext. 207.

“We are thrilled to partner with New Path Youth & Family Services and CFS Counselling + Wellbeing to bring this much-needed service to our community,” said Angela Munday, Director of Clinical Services at the Couchiching Family Health T eam. “This initiative aligns perfectly with our local priority of prioritizing mental health and ensuring that support is readily available to those who need it.”

To schedule an appointment, please visit: www.1door.ca.