OPP Find Impaired Driver On A Mobility Scooter In Huntsville

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested two drivers for impaired related offense, The drivers were involved in separate events.

On February 8, 2025 at 6:26p.m., the Huntsville OPP responded to a report of a female operating a mobility scooter in the area of King William Street, Huntsville, The female was apparently driving into oncoming traffic drinking a bottle of alcohol while operating her mobility scooter.

As a result of the investigation, Janet Carlsen, 61 years old of Huntsville Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol/drugs

· Failure or refusal to comply with demand (Breath Sample)

The accused is set to appear in court March 18, 2025 at Ontario court of Justice in Bracebridge, Ontario,

On February 9, 2025 at 6p.m., the Huntsville OPP were dispatched to a vehicle that was driving erratically on Main Street West in Huntsville. Police located the vehicle partially stuck in a snowbank on Main Street West. Police noted the female driver to show signs of intoxication. The investigation resulted in the driver’s arrest and further breath testing where the driver was found to have over 3 times the legal limit of alcohol in their body.

Barbara Riewe, 62 years old of Huntsville Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on March 11, 2025.

The accused vehicle was impounded for 7 days and they received a 90 Administrative Driver’s license Suspension.

The public is reminded that a vehicle that is motor powered in any way, is considered a vehicle under the Criminal Code of Canada and any operator is subject to the laws surrounding impaired driving. This includes scooters, mobility devices and e-bikes.

If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1. In doing so, you may save a life. Whether you are impaired by alcohol or drugs, impaired is impaired and driving under the influence of either is a criminal offence.

If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture.

Learn more about the consequences and penalties of driving impaired at: Impaired driving | ontario.ca