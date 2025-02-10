Break And Enter In Port Sydney Has OPP Looking For Tips

The Huntsville O.P.P. is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person or persons responsible for a Break and Enter on Deer Lake Rd, between Fawn Lake and Bonnie Lake Rd.

On February 7, 2025, the occupants of the home awoke to discover the man door on the ground floor entrance to their external garage to be forced and left open, with damage to the frame of the door from the deadbolt of the steel door with a large window. In the garage a vehicle had been rummaged through.

Police followed footprints in the snow to other addresses but the suspect was not located.

The Huntsville O.P.P. are appealing to the residents in the area to review any surveillance they may have on February 7, 2025 to see if they possible got the suspect(s) on camera.

The Huntsville OPP is committed to serving our province. If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To report minor occurrences online please visit www.opp.ca/reporting. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.