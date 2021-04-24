The Pines In Bracebridge Is Getting $60,000 For Improvements

Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norman Miller announced $60,000 in one-time combined federal-provincial funding to make upgrades to the Pines long term care home in Bracebridge.

This funding is part of a $100 million investment to install heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, and make retrofits or repairs to fire sprinkler systems, in 95 long-term care homes across the province. These investments will help provide care, comfort and safety to residents.

“This investment will benefit many of the most vulnerable people in our community, providing them with the comfortable and safe living spaces they deserve,” said Miller.

Specifically this funding will upgrade an existing AC freon unit and install evaporator, valves, solenoids, refrigerant lines, and a condensing unit at the Pines..

“Our Government is reversing decades of neglect and underfunding by repairing and rebuilding long-term care in Ontario like never before,” said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care. “Today’s investment in homes across the province is another part of our government’s plan to ensure our loved ones live in comfort and with the safety, dignity and respect they deserve.”

This funding is part of a combined federal-provincial investment of up to $1.05 billion to build or renovate health and safety related projects in long-term care, education and municipalities through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream (CVRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

In addition to helping communities build the necessary infrastructure to keep Ontario’s long-term care residents, families and staff comfortable and safe, this investment will create hundreds of construction jobs, and support businesses and suppliers across the province.

This is part of the Government of Ontario’s Long-Term Care Modernization Plan. In the 2021 Budget, Ontario’s Action Plan: Protecting People’s Health and Our Economy, the province set aside a total of $246 million to improve living conditions in long-term care homes, including ensuring residents have air conditioning.

Ontario is investing $2.68 billion for the delivery of 30,000 new spaces over ten years. The province now has 20,257 new and 15,918 redevelopment spaces in the development pipeline. Locally this includes rebuilding Fairvern Nursing Home in Huntsville as a new 160-bed facility.

Ontario has committed to an average of four hours of direct care per day for our loved ones living in long term care homes and is the first province in Canada to take this important step.

And for those seniors who are not quite ready to move into long term care Ontario is expanding the Community Paramedicine Program including investing $3.25 million in Muskoka and $2.9 million in Parry Sound District.

This funding is part of the COVID-19 Resilience stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). The ICIP is a 10-year, $30-billion federal, provincial and municipal program that provides funding to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green; and rural and northern community infrastructure. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion in this program.