Cars Performing Stunts Shuts Down Parking Lot In Bracebridge

The Town of Bracebridge, under Bylaw # 2016-051, is temporarily closing the gravel

parking lot adjacent to the Memorial Arena and Skateboard park in response to concerns from residents regarding cars performing stunts in the parking lot.

Due to the stay at home order and the resulting closure of the Memorial Arena, this parking lot is not required for Memorial Arena patron parking.

The asphalt parking lot on James Street, across from the Memorial Arena, will remain open for use.