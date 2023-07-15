The Huntsville Festival Of the Arts And The Rotary Club Of Huntsville Invite Applications From Directors For Their 2024 Spring Musical.

Do you dream of directing your favourite Theatre Musical? This could be your chance!

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts and Rotary Club of Huntsville are looking for experienced, creative directors who are interested in bringing their vision to life and creating theatrical magic on the Algonquin Theatre stage. The groups are looking for a musical that would involve a combination of adults and youth that would appeal to a family.

Now in its 16th year, the annual spring musical is an opportunity for community members from Muskoka and surrounding areas to make connections with others, develop their theatrical skills and to have fun. There have been a wide variety of musicals presented over the years, most recently Beauty and the Beast which sold out its run of 7 shows and featured over 50 local performers and crew members of all ages.

Applicants should submit their materials by email to: Hannah Naiman, Director of Programs, Education and Outreach with Huntsville Festival of the Arts at hannah@huntsvillefestival.ca

Potential directors are invited to submit the following:

A cover letter stating the musical title(s) in which you are interested along with a synopsis and links to videos if available. (Please provide more than one suggestion, as all musicals will not be available or appropriate for the Huntsville audience.)

A current resume highlighting relevant experience

Names and numbers of two arts-related references, for example, theatre groups for which you have worked previously

Application deadline is July 21, 2023.

Selected candidates will be invited for an interview.

Please note, this is a volunteer position.

Full application details can be found at www.huntsvillefestival.ca