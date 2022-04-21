The Grill At Touchstone Resort Is Looking To Fill Three Job Positions

The Grill at Touchstone Resort is looking to fill three positions.

Located at 1869 Muskoka District Road 118 West

Prep/ Line Cook starting wage $18.00 plus tip out

If you are passionate about culinary and have prior experience as a cook we invite you to apply today!

We are a full-service restaurant with a unique and casual atmosphere. We looking to put a team together that is passionate and energetic. Our restaurant is open year-round.

The Line Cook position is to help keep up the standards of the kitchen operations by supporting the chef and other cooks to keep the standards of cleanliness, timing, uniform, grooming, organization, production, food quality, and consistency. As a member of our kitchen staff, you need to have the ability to work independently and to take the initiative to prioritize and manage time effectively and adapt to change. This position plays a key role in the development and attention to health and safety practices.

If you enjoy a challenge and have fun working in an environment that encourages and fosters teamwork, participation, creativity, openness, honesty and mutual respect send in a resume.

Requirements :

Experience in prep work and kitchen line cook as an asset,

Experience in restaurant,

Excellent oral and written communication skills,

Strong understanding of food, health and safety standards,

Able to work under pressure and reach fixed goals,

Team spirit Customer Service oriented,

Dynamic and creative,

Interpersonal relations, and

Ability to adapt and improvise.

We thank all applicants for their interest in joining our team. Please email if interested, candidates will be contacted by email to set up interviews.

Server – starting wage $15.00 plus tips

ur views of the water create something more than just dreamlike, with one-of-a-kind delights that stimulate the senses of sight, smell, and taste.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide food and beverage for guests,

full knowledge of food and wine menus as well as daily features,

Be able to process payments and use POS systems,

Be able to take orders, serve guests, make drinks, and make sure that our guest’s needs are taken care of in a timely fashion

Servers need to be able to manage time well.

Skills and Abilities

helpfully and friendly personality,

pay attention to the detail in a food order,

Has effective communication skills,

Ability to adapt in a fast pace environment,

Ability to handle cash accurately

Service experience in a hotel and restaurant is an asset as while as experience in handling cash.

Smart Serve Certified required.

Year-round position available

We thank all applicants for their interest in joining our team. Please email if interested, candidates will be contacted by email to set up interviews.

A dishwasher’s starting wage is $17.00 an hour plus tip out

If you are passionate about culinary and have prior experience as a cook we invite you to apply today!

We are a full-service restaurant with a unique and casual atmosphere. We looking to put a team together that is passionate and energetic. Our restaurant will be open year-round this year and with a great team will be become a favourite with the Muskoka residents and tourists alike

The dishwashing positions are designed to support, maintain and execute our standards of quality in kitchen cleanliness. This position plays a key role in the development and attention to health and safety practices. The dishwashers keep the standards high and help maintain standards of cleanliness, timing, uniform, grooming, organization, production, food quality, and consistency. An ability to work independently and to take the initiative to prioritize and manage time effectively and adapt to change. If you enjoy a challenge and have fun working in an environment that encourages and fosters teamwork, participation, creativity, openness, honesty and mutual respect.

Requirements :

Excellent oral and written communication skills. Strong understanding of food, health and safety standards. Able to work under pressure and reach fixed goals. Team spirit Customer Service oriented. Dynamic and creative. Interpersonal relations Ability to adapt and improvise

We thank all applicants for their interest in joining our team; Please email, candidates will be contacted by email to set up interviews.

E-mail your resume to mstewart@touchstoneresort.com