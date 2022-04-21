Register For Tourette Canada’s Trek For Tourette In Gravenhurst Sat. May 28

Tourette Canada is pleased to announce that the 14th Annual Trek for Tourette, Tourette Canada’s national fundraiser will be taking place on Saturday May 28, 2022 in Gravenhurst at Gull Lake Park.

The Muskoka TS Resource Unit is pleased to once again offer an in-person Trek for Tourette experience in Muskoka. The event will feature friends, families, and supporters of those with Tourette Syndrome walking through downtown Gravenhurst.

Tourette Canada urges Canadians of all ages to register and start raising funds today! Donations to Trek for Tourette enable Tourette Canada to provide critical information, support, education and impactful programs to the 1 in 100 Canadians living with Tourette Syndrome, their families and those who support them.

Traditionally, Trek for Tourette is a 5km walk that takes place in designated, accessible parks, trails or neighborhoods. With the virtual Trek option, “Trek Where You Live”, Canadians can participate from wherever they like. Virtual Trekkers are encouraged to invite their family members, neighbors and colleagues to register, raise funds and join them for a walk, run, bike ride or any other activity of their choice, on May 28 or 29.

If you would like to participate, raise funds or donate to Tourette Canada, please visit tourette.ca/trek/ .

Here you will find all the information you need about Trek for Tourette locations, information on how to get started and tools to help you begin fundraising and/or make a donation.

The Muskoka TS Resource Unit holds support meetings on the second Tuesday of the month. Check out the Facebook Page for details. Facebook.com/tourettemuskoka