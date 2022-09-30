Temperatures Expected To Fall Near The Freezing Mark Again Tonight

Frost advisory continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Frost advisory ended for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Caledon,

Current details:

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

Temperatures have risen this morning but are expected to fall near the freezing mark again tonight.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.