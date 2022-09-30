Toronto Councillor Michael Thompson Charged In Muskoka With Sex Assault

The Muskoka Crime Unit of OPP have charged a Toronto resident with sexual assault.

In September 2022, a report was filed alleging sexual assaults had taken place at a private residence in Bracebridge earlier this year in July.

As a result of the investigation, Michael Thompson, 62 years of age, of Toronto has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Lawyer Calvin Barry, acting on behalf of Thompson, said the alleged incident occurred in Muskoka in July 2022. Thompson will be fighting the case “vigorously,” Barry said, adding the allegations were made by two women.

Thompson has resigned his chairmanship of council’s economic and community development committee. He remains a city councillor. The role of deputy mayor is largely ceremonial.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on November 1, 2022.

Police said no further details will be provided to protect the identity of the victims.

Anyone who has any information in relation to this investigation or believes they are a victim of a similar incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).